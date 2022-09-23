Activest Wealth Management Has $63,000 Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 86.9% in the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 53.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

JBLU traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 687,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,507,773. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

