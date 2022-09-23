Activest Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Activest Wealth Management increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 6.2 %

Boeing stock traded down $8.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.15. 202,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,220. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.08. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

