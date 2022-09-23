Activest Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 11,000 ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 147.0% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 725.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,340 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 69.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 112.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 30,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,162,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,876,438. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $91.68.
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
