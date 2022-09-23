Activest Wealth Management Takes Position in VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Russia ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,703,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,403,000 after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in VanEck Russia ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in VanEck Russia ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 849,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,654,000 after acquiring an additional 412,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000.

VanEck Russia ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Russia ETF stock remained flat at $5.65 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65. VanEck Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $33.39.

VanEck Russia ETF Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

