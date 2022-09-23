Acute Angle Cloud Hits Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,113.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00022488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00285929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00150682 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.49 or 0.00740276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.56 or 0.00625512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $120.32 or 0.00629514 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000961 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Double-A Chain is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. Telegram | Github | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.