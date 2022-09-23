AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Raised to $28.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AHCO. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.17.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $5,061,477.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,119,834 shares in the company, valued at $355,316,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AdaptHealth news, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 106,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,776.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $5,061,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,119,834 shares in the company, valued at $355,316,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 474,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,477 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. SkyKnight Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,875,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,653 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 33.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,639 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $22,935,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 660.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,060,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 921,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

