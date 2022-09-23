Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.02

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 9037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04.

Advanced Info Service Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 26 GHz, 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

