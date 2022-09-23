AES (NYSE:AES) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of AES stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. AES has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AES by 9,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in AES by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

