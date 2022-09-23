AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.50

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.98 ($0.22), with a volume of 5418580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.80 ($0.23).

AFC Energy Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £132.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($14,499.76).

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell technology and allied equipment for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anionic exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

Featured Stories

