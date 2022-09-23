Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Ag Growth International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$34.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.18. The stock has a market cap of C$654.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$26.56 and a twelve month high of C$44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AFN. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$65.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.92.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

