Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Lowered to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air China from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air China from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Air China Price Performance

AICAF opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. Air China has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $0.88.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

