Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.63

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.63 and last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 1920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.54 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,325 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,534,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,002,000 after purchasing an additional 108,581 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,771,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 218,622 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,976,000 after acquiring an additional 225,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

