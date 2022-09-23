Akash Network (AKT) Achieves Market Cap of $55.49 Million

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $55.49 million and $585,086.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00093052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00073223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00031930 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00019691 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008038 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

AKT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2020. Akash Network’s total supply is 200,266,020 coins and its circulating supply is 171,362,638 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Akash Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud.”

