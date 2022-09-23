Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Stock Price Down 11%

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Rating) shares dropped 11% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.25 and last traded at $67.25. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.55.

Aker ASA Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average of $78.96.

About Aker ASA

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; provides solutions, products, and services to the energy industry; develops and delivers technologies to drilling market; holds oil reserves; and harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and product for nutraceutical, aquaculture, and animal feed applications.

