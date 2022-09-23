Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 11,417 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 9,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, SEB Equities downgraded shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

