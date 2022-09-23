Akita Inu (AKITA) Price Hits $0.0000

Akita Inu (AKITA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Akita Inu has a total market capitalization of $12.84 million and $353,749.00 worth of Akita Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Akita Inu has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Akita Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akita Inu alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Akita Inu

Akita Inu launched on February 27th, 2021. Akita Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. Akita Inu’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akita Inu is www.akitatoken.net.

Buying and Selling Akita Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “AKITA is an experiment in decentralized community-driven. No founders, no team tokens.AKITA (Akita Inu) is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain.Originally a meme token without a team nor a project, acting as Doge's and Shiba Inu's smaller brother, it now has a strong community of 45,000+ holders, a dedicated team known as Polarfox Labs, and many moderators to help federate the community.The goal of the team is to convert this coin from a meme token to a real, useful token with various use cases.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akita Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akita Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akita Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akita Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akita Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.