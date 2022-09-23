Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC lowered its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold comprises approximately 2.1% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 184,458 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 39,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,097,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 263,880 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $3,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $6.77. 60,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,780. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

