Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 2,306 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QUREGet Rating) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 28th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 27,358 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $683,950.00.
  • On Friday, July 22nd, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 5,643 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $141,075.00.

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 595,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,248. The company has a current ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $808.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.08. uniQure has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QUREGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.66 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 184.06%. Research analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in uniQure by 17.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,819,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,199,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in uniQure by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,838,000 after purchasing an additional 655,732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in uniQure by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,856 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in uniQure by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 541,845 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

