Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 2,306 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 27,358 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $683,950.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 5,643 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $141,075.00.

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 595,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,248. The company has a current ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $808.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.08. uniQure has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.66 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 184.06%. Research analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in uniQure by 17.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,819,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,199,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in uniQure by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,838,000 after purchasing an additional 655,732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in uniQure by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,856 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in uniQure by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 541,845 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

