Algorand (ALGO) Price Up 25% This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00002028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.82 billion and $516.03 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 25% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00094023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00073692 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00032670 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00019929 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008138 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000289 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,272,675,930 coins and its circulating supply is 6,931,197,189 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

