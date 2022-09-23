Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alken Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $182.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

