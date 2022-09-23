Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.0 %

BABA traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,416,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $207.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

