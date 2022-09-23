Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of ALGT stock traded down $4.49 on Friday, hitting $80.28. The stock had a trading volume of 330,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.52. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $215.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.89.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,437.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,896 shares of company stock valued at $521,593. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

