Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.
Allegiant Travel Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of ALGT stock traded down $4.49 on Friday, hitting $80.28. The stock had a trading volume of 330,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.52. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $215.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.89.
Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel
In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,437.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,896 shares of company stock valued at $521,593. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
