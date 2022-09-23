Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €265.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €265.00 ($270.41) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. Barclays set a €214.00 ($218.37) price target on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) price target on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price target on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock traded up €0.38 ($0.39) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €172.22 ($175.73). The company had a trading volume of 941,711 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of €174.05 and a 200 day moving average of €191.75. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($211.02).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

