ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from ALPS Active REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Price Performance

REIT stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $32.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.91.

