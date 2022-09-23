Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Reduced by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.57. 191,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,731,334. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

