Altrucoin (ALTRU) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $753,548.65

Altrucoin (ALTRU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Altrucoin has a total market cap of $753,548.65 and $109,151.00 worth of Altrucoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Altrucoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00002014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Altrucoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar.
Altrucoin Coin Profile
Altrucoin’s total supply is 2,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Altrucoin is https://reddit.com/r/altrucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Altrucoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Altrucoin Coin Trading
