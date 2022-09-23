Amarillo National Bank Acquires Shares of 19,084 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,713,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $39,472,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,352,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,495,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $19,432,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $29.92. 20,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,195. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02.

