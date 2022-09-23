Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $42,377.50 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $42,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ambarella Stock Performance

AMBA opened at $60.64 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.40.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMBA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,525,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ambarella by 521.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 37,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after buying an additional 113,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.