Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $42,377.50 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $42,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ambarella Stock Performance
AMBA opened at $60.64 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.40.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,525,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ambarella by 521.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 37,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after buying an additional 113,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
