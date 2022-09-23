American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG) Stock Price Down 2.1%

American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.10 and last traded at $53.36. Approximately 7,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.53.

American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.13.

