American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Stock Price Down 1.8%

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.84 and last traded at $43.84. 10 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.64.
American Customer Satisfaction ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92.
Institutional Trading of American Customer Satisfaction ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating) by 2,055.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in American Customer Satisfaction ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
