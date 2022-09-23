American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $13.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.77.

AEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,804,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,686,000 after purchasing an additional 120,135 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 93,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 472,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

