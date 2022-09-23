American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in American Express by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in American Express by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.50. 139,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,213. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.17. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

