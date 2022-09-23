American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $122.10

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $122.10 and last traded at $122.22, with a volume of 8440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.33.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth $235,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

