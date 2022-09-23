Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Increased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:APH traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $68.83. 3,002,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,331. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.65.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.