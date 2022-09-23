Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 23rd (AGX, CWQXF, KHOTF, LNSPF, PUK, RTMVY, SCOTF, SEGXF, SHNWF, SNMRF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, September 23rd:

Argan (NYSE:AGX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from €104.00 ($106.12) to €87.00 ($88.78). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from SEK 135 to SEK 125. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 36.00 to 33.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 225 ($2.72).

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52).

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 608 ($7.35).

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from €64.00 ($65.31) to €58.00 ($59.18). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 985 ($11.90).

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 520 ($6.28).

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 100 ($1.21).

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.10 ($4.18) to €2.20 ($2.24). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from €160.00 ($163.27) to €125.00 ($127.55). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

VIB Vermögen (OTC:VIBBF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €45.00 ($45.92) to €36.00 ($36.73). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

