Analysts Set Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target at $203.57

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$302.00 to C$287.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Cargojet Stock Performance

CGJTF stock opened at $91.14 on Friday. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $91.14 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.22.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

