Analysts Set NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Target Price at $85.75

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 41.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,181 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $96,657,000 after buying an additional 382,039 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 472.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,528 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,300,906 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $96,475,000 after buying an additional 194,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,386 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $79.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.