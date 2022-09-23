Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) in the last few weeks:

9/22/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00.

9/2/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $185.00 to $198.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $185.00 to $198.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $157.00.

8/5/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $155.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $6.99 on Friday, hitting $122.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,562. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.49 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.72.

Get iRhythm Technologies Inc alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,417.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $155,552.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,628.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,866 shares of company stock worth $1,459,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,657,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,214,000 after purchasing an additional 777,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.