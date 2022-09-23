Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) in the last few weeks:

  • 9/22/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 9/22/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00.
  • 9/2/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $185.00 to $198.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/9/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $157.00.
  • 8/5/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $155.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $6.99 on Friday, hitting $122.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,562. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.49 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.72.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,417.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $155,552.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,628.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,866 shares of company stock worth $1,459,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,657,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,214,000 after purchasing an additional 777,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

