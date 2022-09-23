Analyzing Pluri (PLUR) and Its Competitors

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Rating) is one of 271 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Pluri to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pluri and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pluri alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluri N/A -100.63% -55.46% Pluri Competitors -4,225.43% -197.53% -33.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pluri and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluri 0 0 0 0 N/A Pluri Competitors 688 3582 10334 152 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 104.28%. Given Pluri’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pluri has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Pluri and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pluri $20,000.00 -$49.87 million -0.48 Pluri Competitors $750.04 million $142.05 million 4.09

Pluri’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pluri. Pluri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Pluri has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluri’s competitors have a beta of 0.69, indicating that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Pluri shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Pluri shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pluri competitors beat Pluri on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Pluri

(Get Rating)

Pluri Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. The company develops placental expanded (PLX) based cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD that is in Phase III clinical trials for the muscle recovery after surgery for hip fracture; in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19; and in Phase I/II clinical trial for treatment of steroid-refractory graft versus host disease. It also develops PLX-R18 for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as a solution for the treatment of acute radiation syndrome. The company was formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Pluri Inc. in July 2022. Pluri Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Pluri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.