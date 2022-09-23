AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANAB. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.25.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 448.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 43.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,304,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,773,000 after buying an additional 700,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 20.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after buying an additional 197,786 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 920,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after buying an additional 86,711 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at $22,259,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.