APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Purchases 2,618 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,880,000. American Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,080,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.10 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $82.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

