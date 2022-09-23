Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to ~$1.42-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$4.05 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of APOG stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $39.02. 4,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,129. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

APOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

