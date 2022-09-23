Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Aptiv by 0.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Aptiv stock traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,146. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 206.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,195 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

