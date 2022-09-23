Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Aptose Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.48. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 87.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,444 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.