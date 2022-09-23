Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.48. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 87.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,444 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

