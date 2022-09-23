Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $340.00

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 340 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.11), with a volume of 7914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.47).

Aquis Exchange Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 419.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 441.18. The company has a market cap of £93.53 million and a PE ratio of 2,266.67.

Aquis Exchange Company Profile

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. It also provides exchange and regulatory technology to third parties. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,700 stocks and ETFs across 15 European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

