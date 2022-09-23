Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.7% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

SCHV traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.23. The company had a trading volume of 24,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,854. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

