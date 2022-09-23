Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Insider Andy Missan Sells 50,000 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) insider Andy Missan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,598.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Archer Aviation stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,450. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.31, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
