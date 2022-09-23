Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $4,454,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 99,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 54,196 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $86.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.