ArGo (ARGO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

ArGo (ARGO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. ArGo has a market cap of $61,514.00 and $1.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ArGo has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One ArGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,150.57 or 1.00053722 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00058937 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00070477 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002292 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00077725 BTC.

ArGo Profile

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2021. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ArGo

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

