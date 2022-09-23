Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Shares Down 2.3%

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.30 and last traded at C$4.32. Approximately 173,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 195,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Arizona Metals in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Arizona Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$7.25 price target on shares of Arizona Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Arizona Metals Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.18 million and a P/E ratio of -17.89.

About Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

